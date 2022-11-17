Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $844,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,813.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

