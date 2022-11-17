Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $334,170.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 166.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

