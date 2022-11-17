Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,924 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 271,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

