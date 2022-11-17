Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Sells $13,620.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 454 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $13,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Camping World

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $117,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,558.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 196.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

