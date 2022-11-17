Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Sells 31,515 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
