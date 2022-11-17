Insider Selling: Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $108,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,891. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $453.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several equities analysts have commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.