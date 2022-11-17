Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $89,000.00 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Autoliv by 34.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,817,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.