Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE APO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 1,852,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 55.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.