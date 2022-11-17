Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $272,000.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

