Insider Buying: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,131.96 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,138.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $12,096.18.
- On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $13,972.22.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ WHLR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
