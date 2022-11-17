Insider Buying: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,131.96 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,138.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $12,096.18.

On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $13,972.22.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

