Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Purchases $16,166.42 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $16,166.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,464.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOXX shares. Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

