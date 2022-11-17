Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Purchases $16,166.42 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $16,166.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,464.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
