Insider Buying: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

