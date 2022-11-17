Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Acquires 1,581 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,124.30.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$73.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$62.35 and a twelve month high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$71.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.73.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.776 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cogeco Communications

Several research analysts have commented on CCA shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

