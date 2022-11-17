Insider Buying: Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Acquires 820 Shares of Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) Director Leo F. Lambert bought 820 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.5 %

Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,024. The company has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.