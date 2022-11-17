Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Purchases $198,660.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $198,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,199.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BW opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $449.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.13. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BW. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

