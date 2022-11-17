InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:AXL) Senior Officer Sells C$179,500.00 in Stock

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:AXL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thane Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$179,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,291 shares in the company, valued at C$1,228,824.69.

Thane Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Thane Jensen sold 50,000 shares of InPlay Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.52, for a total value of C$176,195.00.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$13.38 and a 1-year high of C$20.27.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp, formerly Anderson Energy Inc, is a Canada-based resource-based oil and gas development company. Its principal property is in central Alberta in the Willesden Green area. The Company is focused on horizontal drilling opportunities for cardium light oil. Its core area is Anderson, where Greater Willesden Green is centered approximately 150 kilometers northwest of Calgary, Alberta.

