InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 30th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE IPO traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a market cap of C$294.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$1.61 and a one year high of C$5.11.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 1.1300001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 target price on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

