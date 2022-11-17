Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVZW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,304. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

