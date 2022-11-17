Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE IIPR traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,316. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $286.42. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

