Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.38.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
INFI stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.