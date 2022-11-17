Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INFI stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

