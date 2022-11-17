IndiGG (INDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $103,123.87 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.