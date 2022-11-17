Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,008,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,689.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Inari Medical Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:NARI opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.