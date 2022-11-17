Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,008,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,689.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

