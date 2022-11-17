Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 55,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,395,073.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00.

On Friday, September 9th, William Hoffman sold 13,692 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $1,054,420.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NARI opened at $82.69 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

