Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 55,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,395,073.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, William Hoffman sold 13,692 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $1,054,420.92.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00.
Inari Medical Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NARI opened at $82.69 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.
NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
