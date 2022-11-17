Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Imunon in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.