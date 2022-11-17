Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 127,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $8.68.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

