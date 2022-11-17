Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $9.85. Immatics shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Immatics Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
