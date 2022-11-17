Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

