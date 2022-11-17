Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 943,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iida Group Stock Performance

Iida Group stock opened at 15.62 on Thursday. Iida Group has a twelve month low of 14.63 and a twelve month high of 15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 15.62 and its 200 day moving average is 16.21.

Iida Group Company Profile

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

