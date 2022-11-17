iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

IHRT traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 754,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.