iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Insider Activity at iHeartMedia
In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
iHeartMedia Price Performance
IHRT traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 754,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.