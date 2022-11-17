IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.51

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.51 and traded as high as C$39.78. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$39.06, with a volume of 120,707 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 59.37%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

