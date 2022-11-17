IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $473.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $426.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.20 and a 200-day moving average of $364.90.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

