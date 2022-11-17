ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. 243,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,179. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

