ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,997. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

