ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.39. 16,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,960. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

