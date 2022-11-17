ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 436,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $277,846.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. 93,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

