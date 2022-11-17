IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $27.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

IBEX Trading Up 8.5 %

IBEX traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,893. The firm has a market cap of $446.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.48. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IBEX by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

