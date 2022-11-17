IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IAG opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.43. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 4,333,539 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after buying an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.