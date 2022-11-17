Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.
Hyzon Motors Price Performance
Shares of HYZN stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on HYZN. Melius downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
