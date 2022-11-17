Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $410,014.81

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $646.31 million and approximately $410,014.81 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $16,585.12 or 0.99786547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00570978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.48 or 0.29739356 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

