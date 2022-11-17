Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Humacyte to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Humacyte to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

HUMA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 391,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,573. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $295.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

