Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Update

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 4.5 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 3,055,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 139,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

