Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $24,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,081.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

