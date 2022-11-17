Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $24,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,081.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HSON opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
