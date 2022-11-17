Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.77.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.23 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

