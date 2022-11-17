Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.
Hub Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of HUBG traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,350. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
