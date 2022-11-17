Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HUBG traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,350. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.