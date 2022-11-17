Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Short Interest Update

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,488,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 1,387,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HHUSF remained flat at 2.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a twelve month low of 2.90 and a twelve month high of 3.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HHUSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nomura raised Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hua Hong Semiconductor (HHUSF)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.