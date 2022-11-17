HSBC Upgrades Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €50.00 ($51.55) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($68.04) to €71.30 ($73.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($62.89) to €62.00 ($63.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.