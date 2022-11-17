HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 35,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get HP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Price Performance

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 529,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,428. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.