Howmet Aerospace (HWM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) recently:

11/9/2022 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target lowered by analysts at Vertical Research to $45.00.

11/4/2022 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $32.00.

11/1/2022 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Howmet Aerospace had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Howmet Aerospace is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

HWM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 164,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after buying an additional 1,994,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

