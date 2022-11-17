Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Shares Gap Down to $99.59

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.59, but opened at $93.00. Houlihan Lokey shares last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 443 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

