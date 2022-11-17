Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 31,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 3,703,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,084. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026,742 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $49,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.